24 Hours Ottawa e-edition

Welcome to 24 Hours Ottawa e-edition!

Now you can read 24 Hours Ottawa e-edition anytime, anywhere. 24 Hours Ottawa e-edition is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at the newsstand.

Sections and supplements are laid out just as in the print edition, but complemented by a variety of digital tools which enhance the printed newspaper's look and feel.

Here is a sample of digital tools, which we hope will help you enjoy 24 Hours Ottawa e-edition:

One- or two-page view

Magnifying lens with 5 zoom levels

Full-text search

Offline reading with PressReader

SmartNavigation: Takes online newspaper reading to a new level with sophisticated digital tools:

Table of Contents: Section by section list of articles

Article Text View

Article Printing

Instant Translation